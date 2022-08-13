Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Abandoned animal numbers rising in French-speaking Switzerland

Abandoned animal numbers rising in French-speaking Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

After a two-year lull the number of abandoned animals is on the rise, according to animal protection organisations in French-speaking Switzerland, reported RTS.

sad dog behind metal fence
Photo by Claudio Olivares Medina on Pexels.com

Animal adoptions rose during the Covid-19 pandemic. But as people have transitioned back to normal life the number of abandoned animals has risen and the number in refuges is rising again, particularly over the summer period.

During Covid pet owners travelled less and could leave their animals at home. In Vaud the number of animals abandoned in July 2022 was between two and three times what it was in July 2020. Other cantons report similar increases. Rodents, dogs and cats are the most common animals affected. Many of the animals have been well treated before being left with the refuge.

In Switzerland, it is illegal to release a pet into nature and leave it there. Maximum penalties can go as high as three years in prison. If an owner finds it impossible to keep a pet they must contact a refuge, sign over ownership and explain any health or behavioural problems the pet may have.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp