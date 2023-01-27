Switzerland has too many pigs, leading to animal welfare concerns

After slaughtering and freezing 12,000 pigs, Switzerland still has 50,000 more pigs than it can digest, reported RTS. With Swiss pig farms so full, vets are concerned animal welfare may be compromised.

Photo by Mark Stebnicki on Pexels.com

During the Covid pandemic when movements across national borders were restricted, Swiss farmers increased the number of pigs. When restrictions eased and imports returned Switzerland was left with a surplus of animals.

The Swiss porc market is unregulated, so producers must react to changes in supply and demand. The current excess is pushing prices down, encouraging farmers to keep their pigs for longer. And older bigger pigs take up more space.

Suisseporcs, an association representing pig farmers, described the lack of space as exceptional. Producing fewer or slaughtering more are the only ways to reduce pressure on space.

At the end of last year, with help from the federal government, 12,000 pigs were slaughtered and frozen. These animals will be put on the market over summer. Currently, Suisseporcs is financing the export of 35,000 to 40,000 pigs to Germany and neighbouring countries.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





