Swiss young adults are leaving home later

Young adults in Switzerland are staying longer in the family home. Half of the population now leaves their parents’ household at an average age of 23.7, almost two years later than previous generations, according to figures published on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

The study compared people born between 1988 and 2007 with those born between 1968 and 1987. The gap is widest at age 20: only 19% of young adults in the younger cohort had moved out by then, compared with 30% among their elders. By age 30, the difference narrows.

Most young Swiss leave home between 20 and 30. One in four has moved out by 20, roughly 70% by 25 and almost 90% by 30. The FSO defines a person as having left the parental home once they no longer live with their parents for at least four days a week, regardless of their registered main address.

Men stay longer

Gender still shapes leaving habits. Half of men move out at 23.4 years old, compared with 21.9 for women. The difference is smaller among those with higher education.

Nationality and language region also matter. At 20, Swiss nationals are less likely to have left home than their peers of foreign origin. In Italian-speaking Switzerland, young people tend to remain with their parents longer than those in German- or French-speaking areas.

Close to home

Even after moving out, many stay nearby. Nearly a quarter of 20- to 39-year-olds live within ten minutes of their parents; almost half are within half an hour’s distance. About 22% live more than five hours away.

Physical distance, however, does not weaken family ties. Eight in ten young adults are in contact with their parents at least once a week.

After leaving home, living arrangements vary: about a third of under-40s share a home with a partner without children, 38% live with children, a quarter live alone, and one in ten shares accommodation with others.

