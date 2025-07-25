Swiss passport ranked 5th most powerful in latest ranking

Once again, Singapore has been named the world’s most powerful passport, granting visa‑free access to 193 destinations, according to the latest Henley Passport Index published on 22 July 205. The ranking, released on Tuesday, highlights Asia’s growing dominance in global mobility – and the relative decline of traditional powers.

Japan and South Korea share second place, with their passports unlocking entry to 190 destinations. A cluster of European Union states – including France, Germany and Italy – occupy third, offering travel to 189 countries without prior visas.

Seven European nations – Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and Sweden tied for fourth place with visa free access to 188 destinations.

Switzerland, Greece and New Zealand tied for fifth, while the United Kingdom slipped to sixth with 186 destinations. Australia and several Central European states, including Czechia and Hungary, followed closely behind.

Having a powerful passport is a major advantage for international travellers. Citizens of nations such as Afghanistan (25) and Pakistan (32) can only travel to 11% and 14% of the 227 destinations listed in the ranking without a visa compared to the 85% covered by a Singaporean passport (193).

Compared to neighbouring nations, a Swiss passport holder needs a visa for Sierra Leone and Vietnam, while France, Germany and Italy don’t. An Austrian passport grants visa free travel to Sierra Leone but not Vietnam – passports can be compared here.

The United States fell to tenth, sharing its slot with Iceland and Lithuania. With visa‑free access to 182 destinations, America’s passport has hit its weakest position since the index began two decades ago.

India, meanwhile, registered the largest leap, rising eight places to 77th despite securing only two additional visa‑free destinations. The United Arab Emirates continued its long‑term climb, entering the top ten after a decade of steady gains.

The index, compiled by Henley & Partners using IATA data, ranks 199 passports against 227 travel destinations. It underscores the widening mobility gap: citizens of top‑ranked nations can enter nearly 170 more destinations visa‑free than holders of the world’s weakest passports, such as Afghanistan’s, which allows access to just 25.

More on this:

Henley Passport Index 2025 (in English)

