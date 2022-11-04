New Swiss passport features rivers and mountains

The new Swiss passport, available from Monday, features Switzerland’s rivers and mountains.

The latest series, Switzerland’s fifth passport design, aims to be both traditional and cosmopolitan. Water, a key feature of the new design, shapes and forms the Swiss landscape and symbolises life and motion, announced the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol).

The first page of the document depicts the Pizzo Rotondo, the highest mountain in the Gotthard massif.

Flicking through the passport is a journey through Switzerland’s 26 cantons, featuring the rivers and mountains in each. In addition to reflecting each cantons, a page is dedicated to the fifth Switzerland, the large community of Swiss that live beyond the nation’s borders.

According to Fedpol the passport features the most advanced security elements, some of which are visible by the naked eye and others only visible under UV light.

All passports currently in circulation remain valid until their stated expiry date.

New identity cards belonging to the same series will be available from the middle of 2023.

Fedpol press release (in French)

