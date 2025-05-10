Germany tightening borders raises ire in Switzerland

This week, Germany’s new government announced a sharp tightening of its immigration policy, reported RTS. On Wednesday, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt declared that most undocumented migrants, including asylum seekers, would be denied entry, with the exception of vulnerable groups such as children and pregnant women. The plan also includes expanded border controls. Switzerland, which shares over 360km of border with Germany, swiftly denounced the unilateral and illegal move.

German Border © Oleksandr Prykhodko | Dreamstime.com

The policy marks a reversal of Germany’s approach during the 2015 refugee crisis, when asylum seekers were broadly permitted to cross the border. The announcement follows months of domestic political pressure, particularly after a series of violent incidents involving foreign nationals and the electoral gains of the far right.

Germany’s decision, however, risks running afoul of Schengen and Dublin regulations, which govern the management of European borders and asylum requests. These agreements prohibit unilateral refoulement of asylum seekers without due process.

Swiss officials were quick to express their dismay. In a statement posted on X, Swiss Federal Councillor Beat Jans, head of the Federal Department of Justice and Police, said Switzerland regrets”Berlin’s failure to consult, labelling the move a breach of binding legal norms. A ministerial-level phone call between the two countries is scheduled, but officials in Bern warned that if Germany proceeds as planned, it could violate key principles on human rights, Schengen obligations, and the Dublin asylum system.

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) warned of potential consequences for bilateral relations, particularly in cross-border labour and trade. Some 80,000 cross-border workers travel in and out of Switzerland daily, and trade between the two countries is significant. Germany had already increased border checks in 2023, deploying an additional 3,000 border agents.

Poland, already critical of German border controls that delay border crossings, responded sharply. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to focus on protecting the EU’s external borders rather than undermining the Schengen area.

