Swiss parliament votes in favour of stricter asylum policy

On 24 September 2024, Switzerland’s parliament voted in favour of several motions aimed at tightening asylum policy. These include moves to remove the right of temporarily admitted asylum seekers to bring their families, and tougher rules for Ukrainians in Switzerland with protection S status, reported SRF.

© Jerome Cid | Dreamstime.com

The motion seeking to remove the right of temporarily admitted individuals to bring family members to Switzerland was adopted by 105 votes to 74, with nine abstentions. The result was against the advice of the Federal Council, Switzerland’s cabinet.

Thomas Knutti, a member of the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) said that if those temporarily admitted were allowed to bring their families with them, they would never leave Switzerland again. We are simply too attractive, he said.

Justice Minister Beat Jans said the vote will have little effect. The fundamental right to family life is enshrined in the constitution, the Federal Supreme Court, and the European Court of Human Rights, he said.

The National Council also passed a motion with 119 votes to 71 for systematic exchange of data on illegal stays in the country between cantons, municipalities, health insurance companies and social welfare agencies.

A motion demanding that S protection status be revoked or no longer granted to people who have left Switzerland for a certain period of time and have already received return assistance or have obtained protection status through abuse, was accepted by 131 votes to 67.

These motions will now be presented the Council of States, Switzerland’s upper house, for voting.

The tightening of asylum rules is taking place across Europe. As voter support has grown for parties more ideologically against immigration, parties occupying the centre and left are feeling compelled to get tougher on asylum and migration.

Denmark was one of the first nations in Europe to shift politically on the subject. As an increasing number of voters feared for the country’s generous welfare state, right-wing populists gained political ground. Eventually, Denmark’s Social Democrats agreed that integration would only succeed if immigration was reduced. Other European nations saw what was happening in Denmark and began viewing it as a model.

The rise of right-wing populists in Germany has followed a similar pattern and has forced the hand of more moderate parties that see votes slipping away.

At Switzerland’s last federal election in 2023, the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) was the biggest gainer, increasing its tally of parliamentary seats by 9, mainly at the expense of the left-leaning Green Party. The Swiss People’s Party is Switzerland’s most right-wing party and has the strongest stance against asylum and immigration. With more seats and the support the FDP/PLR, the party is having a greater hand in shaping Switzerland’s immigration policies.

