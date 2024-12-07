Swiss parliament accepts contentious budget

On Thursday, Switzerland’s federal parliament accepted a budget for 2025 by 120 versus 73 votes, reported RTS. Opposing votes came from politicians on the left, who make up a large minority in Switzerland’s lower house.

Included in the budget were an increase in military spending, cuts to farm subsidies and large cuts to international aid. Increases in state pensions, known as an extra 13th month, will go ahead as planned starting in 2026.

Spending on Switzerland’s military spending will significantly higher. The figure approved by parliament on Thursday is CHF 530 million greater than the number put forward by the Federal Council.

Other changes addopted by parliament include authorising the use of tasers on public transport (132 versus 60 votes) and a tightening of asylum conditions related to Ukrainians. Only those fleeing regions occupied by Russia or affected by conflict will qualify going forward.

