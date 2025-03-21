FILM: AGENT OF HAPPINESS ***1/2

21 March 2025.

AGENT OF HAPPINESS ***1/2 (vo Bhutanese/Dzongkha, Nepali)

Bhutan is a small, mountainous country, nestled between Nepal, China and India, with breathtaking natural vistas and a citizenship that has been gently guided by its popular king to believe in its serenity and peaceful harmony. It creates some beautiful cinema, with films such as “Travelers and Magicians”, “Lunana, a Yak in the Classroom”, or the recent “The Monk and the Gun”, portraying the country’s gentle and unified values. Trying to protect its nature and its citizens, it has curbed tourism by imposing high fees on foreigners traveling within Bhutan. And it is a country that is proud of what is called its “Happiness Quotient”.

This documentary by Arun Bhattarai (Bhutanese) and Dorottya Zurbo (Hungarian) portrays two agents working as sort of census researchers, traveling throughout the country in their zippy car, evaluating the happiness of Bhutan’s citizens through a detailed government questionnaire. It’s fascinating to follow the two agents and enter the lives of these various people – both rural and urban – listening to their daily routines, their beliefs and dreams.

The tongue-in-cheek yet tender tone of the documentary is enhanced by the gradual realisation that one of the agents, the innocent, sweet-faced Amber Kumar Gurung, isn’t too sure about his own search for happiness. In fact, the beauty of the film is its honesty about the whole idealised idea of the GNH (Gross National Happiness) Index. It’s a delicate balance in this country which seems to exist in tranquillity.

(Showing at the GRÜTLI Cinemas)

MA MERE, DIEU ET SYVIE VARTAN **1/2 (vo French)

A boy with a club foot is born to a mother who simply will not accept that her youngest child will never walk. This film is based on the true story of the author of the book, Roland Perez, about his incredibly devoted mother and her battles for his wellbeing in the 1960s. The one who makes this film shine is the French/Algerian actress Leila Bekhti, with her exceptional acting as a mother on an almost holy mission. In fact, I would already give her next year’s Cesar for best actress!

Here is a melodrama of a large, loving family that goes through incredible sacrifices to fulfil a determined mother’s dream of a whole, healthy son. Her religion and her various gods help, but the main incentive for the boy throughout his growing pains is the popular French singer, Sylvie Vartan, therefore the title. This emotional and often amusing film by Canadian director Ken Scott slows down in its fervour as the aging mother’s initial force turns into a burden as the years go by.

This tribute to a mother’s unconditional love would have been perfect if the script and direction were tighter and the almost miraculous turn of events less drawn out. But the tale is intriguing and touching, nevertheless.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

