FILM: WISDOM OF HAPPINESS ***

The Dalai Lama, whose name means ’Ocean of Wisdom’ and who is the Holy leader of Tibetan Buddhism, is internationally known as a man representing love and peace.

This inspiring film has him talking directly to us, giving of his wisdom and experiences, as he explains that compassion and happiness should be our goals. And how they can be the basis and synergy for a kinder, better world.

He was a mere 5 years old in 1940 when he was chosen as the 14th Dalai Lama, and the film expands to portray his early years, his family, and his forced departure from Tibet for exile in northern India when the Chinese invaded his country to cleanse it of its culture and Buddhist religion.

What makes this film by Barbara Miller exceptional (with the collaboration of Philip Delaquis and Richard Gere) is how this, at times humorous, heart-to-heart moment with the Dalai Lama can transport us to a higher level of comprehension and enlightenment. I was completely elevated by his simple message of goodness and its emanating serenity.

Like Coline Serreau’s 1996 “La Belle Verte”, this is a film to see at least once a month to reset our priorities about life.

I wonder if it would also work the same way on the bullying Mr. Trump and the other autocrats around our troubled world. The film should be sent to all their offices. If only…

The film’s title reminds me of a saying I heard years ago – “Be happy, it’s a way of being wise”. So true.

L’ATTACHEMENT (The Ties That Bind Us) ***1/2 ( vo French)

This tender film about circumstances that could happen to anyone, is the work of Carine Tardieu, whose last film was the incredibly touching “Les Jeunes Amants”, starring the older Fanny Ardant and her young lover, Melvil Poupaud. Tardieu seems a specialist in serious romantic relationships.

These are no romcoms…

Sandra, a busy, independent woman in her fifties (the excellent Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi) lives alone in an apartment building. Early one morning the young neighbours opposite ask her to watch their two little children, as they are in a rush to get to the hospital for the birth of their third child. While she is somewhat dismayed, they are ecstatically happy as they rush off.

Tragedy strikes. Alex the father (Pio Marmai) comes home alone with the baby since the mother has died in childbirth.

At first Sandra tries to help in this awful disaster, though she is reluctant as she is not used to children, she has a huge work load and another life. But being so close in proximity, she is drawn into this lost little family, and slowly becomes especially attached to the little boy (a marvelous César Botti). So goes life…

I will say no more about this touching, very French film, which you should discover on your own.

MERCATO **1/2 (vo French)

I did not know, had to look it up – in football terms, Mercato means ‘transfer market’. The transfer of players from one team to another and of course their agents who make their commissions on them. Remember Tom Cruise’s “Jerry Maguire”?

Well, the very simpatico French/Moroccan comedian Jamel Debbouze plays here the harried agent wheeling and dealing his way through the ruthlessly competitive, monied world of French football. He’s a little fellow with big ideas and lots of chutzpah, and he alone makes this film exciting to a wider audience, beyond the realm of football or the testosterone crowd. It starts off slow, with a jargon that is difficult to understand, but it builds up. Debbouze holds our interest and makes this a human film about survival in a dog-eat-dog world. Directed by Tristan Séguéla, it’s being produced by Netflix – good for the very worthy Debbouze.

