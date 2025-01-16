The rush for Swiss passports in Zug

The canton of Zug recently tightened its citizenship laws. Since 1 January 2025, the rules for applying to become Swiss in the canton are more strict. In the months before these changes came into force, the number of applications skyrocketed, reported RTS.

The requirements for becoming Swiss have federal, cantonal and municipal elements. This means that citizenship is easier to obtain in some parts of Switzerland than in others. The cost of applying also vary, often significantly.

The canton of Zug has raised the citizenship bar in three areas. The first relates to welfare. Previously, applicants had to have not received welfare payments for a full 3 years before applying. Now the requirement is 5 years. Secondly, the language requirement is higher. Previously, the minimum level was B1 in spoken German. Now it is B2, which is the level most high school children achieve in second languages upon school graduation at around 18. The minimum level of written German has also been increased. Finally, minors can only apply as part of a family application until they reach 16, when they can apply by themselves. Previously, the age was 9.

It is too soon to know how much impact the new rules will have. However, it is clear that many wannabe Swiss in the canton were not keen to take any chances. In 2023, 393 naturalisation applications were made. This jumped to 600 in 2024, a figure that will rise further when the number for December is added – it has not yet been released.

The rule tightening was implemented quickly. The canton’s parliament voted on it during the summer of 2024 based on a motion put forward earlier by the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP). By 1 January 2025 the changes were in force.

