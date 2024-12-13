Around 1 in 5 adults in Switzerland at bottom of numeracy and literacy scores

An OECD study published this week shows the level of literacy, numeracy and problem solving among the adult population across 31 OECD nations. Switzerland, scores above average on all three measures with significant differences across gender and educational backgrounds.

These adult aptitude tests run by the OECD are known colloquially as adult PISA scores. In Switzerland, adults aged 16-65 scored, on average, 266 points in literacy (OECD average 260), 276 points in numeracy (OECD average 263), and 257 points in adaptive problem solving (OECD average 251). Switzerland was ranked 7th, 6th and 8th respectively across these three measures.

Finland, Japan, Sweden, Norway and Netherlands were the top five ranked nations across all three measures. England snuck in ahead of Switzerland on literacy and again, just behind Germany and the top five, on adaptive problem solving.

Big differences in capability were evident across different levels of educational attainment in Switzerland and the OECD. Among adults in Switzerland aged 25-65, those with tertiary education scored 32 points higher in literacy than those with upper secondary education, and those with upper secondary education scored 68 points higher than those with less than upper secondary education. The latter gap was far greater than the average OECD gap of 43 points.

Gender differences were also striking in Swiitzerland. While there was no difference in literacy, there was a 18-point difference in numeracy in favour of men and 6-point difference in favour of men in adaptive problem solving. On average, across participating OECD countries and economies, women displayed higher average proficiency than men in literacy (by 3 points), while men scored higher in numeracy (by 10 points) and adaptive problem solving (by 2 points).

At the low-proficiency end of the range, 22% of adults in Switzerland (OECD average: 26%) scored Level 1 or below on literacy – someone at Level 1 can understand short texts and organised lists when information is clearly indicated. Those below Level 1 can at most understand short, simple sentences.

In numeracy, 19% of Swiss adults (OECD average: 25%) scored at or below Level 1 proficiency. Someone at this level can do basic maths with whole numbers or money, understand decimals, and find single pieces of information in tables or charts, but may struggle with tasks needing multiple steps (e.g. solving a proportion). Those below Level 1 can add and subtract small numbers.

In adaptive problem solving, 25% of Swiss adults (OECD average: 29%) scored at or below Level 1 proficiency. Adults at Level 1 can solve simple problems with few variables and little irrelevant information, which do not change as they make progress towards the solution. They struggle with multi-step problems, or those needing monitoring of multiple variables. Adults below Level 1 at most understand very simple problems, typically solved in one step.

When considering all three domains jointly, 15% of adults in Switzerland (OECD average: 18%) scored at the two lowest levels of these proficiency scales.

These three skills have a significant impact on an individual’s chances in life. High scorers fare far better in the job market. In Switzerland, those at Level 4 compared to those at Level 1 are less likely to be unemployed (1% vs 6%), far more likely to be working (96% vs 78%), and on average earn significantly more ($48 vs $29 per hour).

In addition, adults who score at the highest levels of the proficiency scale were significantly more likely to report high levels of life satisfaction and being in very good or excellent health than adults who score at or below Level 1.

