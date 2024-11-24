Votes: a bad weekend for the government

On 24 November 2024, voters rejected three of the four federal government projects put to them. A project to expand sections of motorway with heavy congestion and changes to rules related to subletting and lease termination for landlords wanting to live in their own properties were all rejected. The only project winning public approval was a change to the way healthcare is financed.

The motorway expansion plan was rejected by 52.70% of voters and 15 cantons. The cost of the project concerned many voters, especially at a time when the government is seeking savings to balance its books.

The two votes on changing the rules around rental agreements were both rejected. Changes to the rules on subletting were rejected by 51.58% and the changes to lease termination rules for landlords wanting to use their own properties were rejected by 53.83%. The 10 cantons (and half cantons) against the subletting changes and the 12 cantons (and half cantons) against the landlords more easily moving into their properties tended to be urban.

Finally, the government’s plan to change the way healthcare is financed found a 53.31% majority. The 6 cantons rejecting it were all French-speaking.

Vote data (in French)

