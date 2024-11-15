University of Lausanne takes legal action against Gaza protesters

In May, the University of Lausanne was hit by protests. This week, cantonal prosecutors confirmed that three proceedings had been opened in relation to these protests, reported RTS.

Dozens of protestors and pro-Palestinian activists occupied the entrance hall of the university for two weeks. Supported by some teaching staff and employees of the university they demanded an immediate end to all cooperation with Israeli institutions until a cessation of conflict.

University management entered into a dialogue with the protestors and in mid-May the government of Vaud passed a ruling, which called for an end to the occupation.

During the protest, an anonymous group published a list of researchers and professors who were working with Israeli colleagues. Prosecutors are now bringing a case against those behind this list, on the grounds that its publication infringed the personal freedom and and rights of those on the list.

In addition, university management has filed a dozen complaints against individuals for property damage and another based on a complaint by a third party regarding slogans used during the protests.

The public prosecutor’s office confirmed to the broadcaster that it has initiated two criminal proceedings based on the complaints filed by the University and that a third is in the pipeline.

