Swiss economy grows more than expected in second quarter of 2024

Switzerland’s economy grew slightly more than expected in the second quarter of 2024, reported SRF.

Between April and June 2024, Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.5%. A survey of economists had expected growth for the quarter to be between 0.2% and 0.4%.

The biggest driver of growth during the quarter came from industry, which grew at a faster rate than the service economy.

Second quarter growth (+0.5%) outstripped growth in the first quarter of 2024 (+0.3%) by 0.2 percentage points.

The Q2 growth figures are not definitive. Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) provides early flash estimates, which contain an element of forecasting. More definitive data will be presented on 3 September 2024 and may differ from these early figures.

