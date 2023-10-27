Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Business & Economy / Switzerland increases federal spending forecast

Switzerland increases federal spending forecast

By Leave a Comment

Every quarter, Switzerland publishes updated spending forecasts for the current year. On 25 October 2023, it raised the 2023 spending forecast by CHF 300 million to 81.6 billion, an increase of 0.4% on the previous quarter, but still below the original budget.

Swiss Budget © Marekusz | Dreamstime.com

The revision takes the ordinary budget deficit from an original CHF -700 million to -900 million, a figure 300 million above the late quarterly estimate of -600 million.

At the same time, after extraordinary spending is taken into account, the latest forecast deficit of CHF -1.8 billion remains far ahead of the original of -4.8 billion. This is mainly down to 4 billion sum that was reserved to support the electricity industry, which is no longer expected to be used.

GDP growth forecasts have also slipped slightly. Nominal GDP growth was original expected to be 3.2%. Now the expectation is growth of 2.6%.

More on this:
Federal Council press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp