Switzerland increases federal spending forecast

Every quarter, Switzerland publishes updated spending forecasts for the current year. On 25 October 2023, it raised the 2023 spending forecast by CHF 300 million to 81.6 billion, an increase of 0.4% on the previous quarter, but still below the original budget.

Swiss Budget © Marekusz | Dreamstime.com

The revision takes the ordinary budget deficit from an original CHF -700 million to -900 million, a figure 300 million above the late quarterly estimate of -600 million.

At the same time, after extraordinary spending is taken into account, the latest forecast deficit of CHF -1.8 billion remains far ahead of the original of -4.8 billion. This is mainly down to 4 billion sum that was reserved to support the electricity industry, which is no longer expected to be used.

GDP growth forecasts have also slipped slightly. Nominal GDP growth was original expected to be 3.2%. Now the expectation is growth of 2.6%.

More on this:

Federal Council press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

