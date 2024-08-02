Government advises Swiss to leave Lebanon

On 31 July 2024, Switzerland’s Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) advised all Swiss nationals to leave Lebanon. In addition, it advised against travel to the country.

Photo by Jo Kassis on Pexels.com

Middle eastern conflict, which has been highly volatile since 7 October 2023, has had a significant impact on the security situation in Lebanon, wrote the agency. There have been daily exchanges of fire along the southern border of Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah and other armed groups. Targeted aerial attacks have occurred across a large part of Lebanese territory. Several Hezbollah and Hamas leaders have been killed in the centre of the country and the risk of escalation has risen further. The evolution of the security situation is uncertain and could deteriorate significantly at any moment, said the FDFA. Targeted air strikes could endanger bystanders.

In addition, the supplies of medicines, electricity, water and other necessities have been disrupted along with telephone and internet outages. Access to cash withdrawals could also be disrupted, said the Swiss government.

The FDFA recommends citizens use commercial airlines to exit the country if that is possible and safe. It noted that leaving the country is voluntary and those undertaking the voyage would be doing so at their own risk and cost. It also stressed that there is a risk that flights out of the country might be reduced or suspended.

Those remaining in the country do so at their own risk and should remain informed, avoid crowds and protests and limit travel within the country, said the FDFA. The Swiss embassy in Beirut remains open and continues to operate as usual. More information is available on the FDFA helpline.

