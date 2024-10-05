Government recommends Swiss nationals leave Iran

This week, Switzerland’s Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) recommended Swiss nationals leave Iran in a post on X. It also advised against travel to the country.

According to the FDDA, the situation regarding the conflict in the Middle East is very volatile. The risk of escalation has continued to increase, the evolution of the situation is highly uncertain and a significant deterioration in the security situation throughout the country is possible at any time, with air strikes bringing a risk of harm to innocent people.

In addition, the agency said that flights to and from Iran may be reduced or cancelled at short notice.

The FDFA recommends that Swiss nationals leave the country using their own means if this is possible and considered safe. Use available commercial transport and contact airlines for further information, it stated. It also stressed that the decision to leave the country is voluntary and at the person’s own risk and expense.

The FDFA added that Swiss nationals who decide to stay in the country or to travel to Iran contrary to the FDFA’s recommendation must be aware that if the security situation deteriorates further, Switzerland may only be able to provide limited or no services and will also have only limited options for providing assistance in emergencies.

When contacted by RTS, an FDFA spokesperson said there is no emergency. They agency has received several queries from people exploring possibilities for leaving the country. However, they have not witnessed anything like what they have seen in other countries like Sudan when conflict struck Khartoum.

