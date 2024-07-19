FILM: THE GARFIELD MOVIE ***1/2

19 July 2024.

By Neptune

THE GARFIELD MOVIE ***1/2

What can I say? I’m really a dog person myself, was never comfortable around cats. But I simply fell in love with outrageous Garfield, the cat. And came out of the film feeling as happy and tickled as a child.

In this delightfully animated film, Garfield is once again eating like there’s no tomorrow, slurping through any kind of food, especially anything with cheese, like lasagna, pizza, or whatever. Actually that’s how he met sweet, lonely Jon when he was a frightened little kitten. And that’s how the film starts, on a dark, rainy night, when his dad tells him to stay put in a shelter from the rain, opposite a pizza place, until he gets back. However, Garfield doesn’t.

But then we have him ruling the roost at Jon’s house, with doggie Odie and Jon bending to his every whim. The whole thing is hilarious, with fun dialogue and some crazy chases and ill-fated happenings when his long-lost dad shows up. Plus a few moments when you might get a lump in your throat.

Great job by director Mark Dindal – this is a riotous but loving treat for the whole family – for kids from 4 to 94!

TWISTERS ***

What is a storm-chaser? These are actually people who chase tornadoes, riding right into the center of these devastating phenomena that happen often in the mid-U.S., especially in Oklahoma where this film is located. Some storm-chasers do it for the risk and thrill of the game, almost like Western rodeos and bull riding, while others are climate scientists who venture into these vicious storms to understand the workings of tornadoes, and are trying to find ways to control them.

These twisters, which are the heart of tornadoes, can be immensely destructive to both property and people, literally sucking up everything in their path. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, this exciting movie which is looking to be a huge summer blockbuster takes us right into the culture of these risk-taking folk. And to make sure it’s a hit, they’ve taken the hot new kid-on-the-block, Glen Powell, who’s been on a rising streak (“Anyone but You”, “Hit Man”) since he played alongside Tom Cruise in the last “Maverick” film. There’s also the delicate Daisy Edgar-Jones, from “Where the Crawdads Sing”, as the troubled scientist who is tempted by Powell’s charm and bravura to get back into storm-chasing. Thrills and romance ensue in this film which is not a masterpiece, but fully convincing in its genre.

ELYAS *** (vo French)

An emotionally and psychologically damaged French veteran of the war in Afghanistan becomes a bodyguard to an immensely rich family from the Middle East. Played by the always intense, compelling Roschdy Zem, his character Elyas develops a caring relationship with the adolescent girl of the family. When mysterious forces attack the highly-secured mansion and wipe out most of the guards and family, Elyas manages to escape with the mother and daughter.

From there starts a convoluted chase to find refuge for them, and some answers to the mystery surrounding all the killings.

There is a great deal of violence involved, but like the 2004 Tony Scott film “Man on Fire” with Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning, this is mainly a film about a strong bond between a troubled man and an innocent rich girl. As Elyas, Zem’s worn and craggy face belies his gentle heart in this gripping film that takes us from France to Gipsy camps and incredible homes in the Emirates. As a sort of French blockbuster, it looks like there may a continuation to the story…

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

