FILM: SUMMER FILMS THIS WEEK

5 July 2024.

By Neptune

It’s summer, so good film releases are dwindling down. Here’s my list of the still worthy ones around – they have all been reviewed here. Just click on the links below :

PERFECT DAYS **** (at the BIO and GRÜTLI)

IL RESTE ENCORE DEMAIN ***1/2 (at the BIO, NORD/SUD and SCALA)

LA DEUXIEME ACTE **** (SCALA and GRÜTLI)

THE SUMMER WITH CARMEN *** (GRÜTLI)

JULIETTE AU PRINTEMPS *** (SCALA and NORD/SUD)

LE TABLEAU VOLÉ *** (NORD/SUD)

LE COMTE DE MONTE CHRISTO *** (BIO, BALEXERT, LA PRAILLE)

THE DRIVEN ONES *** (SCALA)

And excellent for the whole family:

IF (BLUE & CO.) ***1/2 (BALEXERT and LA PRAILLE)

INSIDE OUT (VICE VERSA) *** (BALEXERT and LA PRAILLE)

(Go to cineman.ch geneve for full schedules)

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

