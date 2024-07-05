Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / FILM: SUMMER FILMS THIS WEEK

FILM: SUMMER FILMS THIS WEEK

By Leave a Comment

5 July 2024.

By Neptune

It’s summer, so good film releases are dwindling down. Here’s my list of the still worthy ones around – they have all been reviewed here. Just click on the links below :

PERFECT DAYS **** (at the BIO and GRÜTLI)

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Perfect-Days-616x400.jpg

IL RESTE ENCORE DEMAIN ***1/2 (at the BIO, NORD/SUD and SCALA)

LA DEUXIEME ACTE **** (SCALA and GRÜTLI)

THE SUMMER WITH CARMEN *** (GRÜTLI)

JULIETTE AU PRINTEMPS *** (SCALA and NORD/SUD)

LE TABLEAU VOLÉ *** (NORD/SUD)

LE COMTE DE MONTE CHRISTO *** (BIO, BALEXERT, LA PRAILLE)

THE DRIVEN ONES *** (SCALA)

And excellent for the whole family:

IF (BLUE & CO.) ***1/2 (BALEXERT and LA PRAILLE)

INSIDE OUT (VICE VERSA) *** (BALEXERT and LA PRAILLE)

(Go to cineman.ch geneve for full schedules)

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune
Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp