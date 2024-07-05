FILM: SUMMER FILMS THIS WEEK

5 July 2024.
By Neptune
It’s summer, so good film releases are dwindling down. Here’s my list of the still worthy ones around – they have all been reviewed here. Just click on the links below :
PERFECT DAYS **** (at the BIO and GRÜTLI)
IL RESTE ENCORE DEMAIN ***1/2 (at the BIO, NORD/SUD and SCALA)
LA DEUXIEME ACTE **** (SCALA and GRÜTLI)
THE SUMMER WITH CARMEN *** (GRÜTLI)
JULIETTE AU PRINTEMPS *** (SCALA and NORD/SUD)
LE TABLEAU VOLÉ *** (NORD/SUD)
LE COMTE DE MONTE CHRISTO *** (BIO, BALEXERT, LA PRAILLE)
And excellent for the whole family:
IF (BLUE & CO.) ***1/2 (BALEXERT and LA PRAILLE)
INSIDE OUT (VICE VERSA) *** (BALEXERT and LA PRAILLE)
(Go to cineman.ch geneve for full schedules)
Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars
