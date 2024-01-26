Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss cabinet supports allowing double-barrelled surnames

Swiss cabinet supports allowing double-barrelled surnames

By Leave a Comment

Switzerland’s Federal Council supports the reintroduction of double-barrelled surnames for spouses and children, reported RTS. Double-barrelled names were abolished in Switzerland in 2013.

bridge and groom standing while holding flower bouquet
Photo by Trung Nguyen on Pexels.com

Although many still use double surnames in Switzerland, they cannot be used on official documents such as passports or other identification documents.

Questions surrounding surname syntax are surprisingly political in Switzerland. Double surnames are a tradition in nations such as Spain and Portugal. In Germany, like Switzerland, surname rules are political.

Swiss parliamentary commissions and parliamentarians have been pondering the subject for years. This week, the Federal Council backed a proposal that would make all possible name combinations possible. So for example, Widmir, Schmid, Widmer Schmid, Schmid Widmer, Widmer-Schmid and Schmid-Widmer would all be allowed. And spouses could also have different surnames. The rules would also apply to children.

Currently, three quarters of women in Switzerland take their husband’s surname when they get married.

At this stage there is no final agreement on the subject across government. The Centre Party would like there to be name uniformity across a family. Others would like the current rules to continue.

The next step in the process is a parliamentary discussion and vote.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp