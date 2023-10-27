Le News

Stockholm launches campaign against the confusion between Switzerland and Sweden

Switzerland and Sweden are sometimes confused for reasons unknown to many. This week, Visit Sweden, the tourist office of the more northerly of the two European nations with names starting with “Sw”, launched a marketing campaign/negotiation off the back of this confusion. Switzerland gets to promote LSD (it was invented there) but Sweden gets to claim the northern lights. Switzerland gets particle accelerators while Sweden gets winding down…you get the idea.

Despite probably not reaching the comedic heights of Swiss Tourism’s train exchange between Trevor Noah and Roger Federer, the recent Swedish challenge was well received by Switzerland’s tourism promoting counterpart. Although it did point out that very few travellers actually arrive in Zurich or Geneva expecting Stockholm. Such severely geographically challenged foreigners are unlikely to make it to either nation.

