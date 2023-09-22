Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Cycle helmets surprisingly rare in Switzerland

Cycle helmets surprisingly rare in Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

Riding a bike, e-bike or e-scooter is dangerous compared to travelling in a car. In 2020, cyclists and e-bikers together accounted for the largest share (38%) of total serious accidents on Switzerland’s roads. However, despite the odds of serious accidents, surprisingly few wear helmets, according to a survey by TCS.

Cyclist Switzerland © Andreas Zerndl | Dreamstime.com

Overall, the survey, based on observing roughly 3,000 people on bikes, e-bikes, scooters and e-scooters over 44 days, found that only 52% were wearing helmets.

© TCS

The helmet wearing champions were the residents of Ticino, where 72% of pure pedal-powered cyclists wore head protection, compared to 52% in French-speaking Switzerland and 43% in German-speaking Switzerland. A similar regional pattern was observed for fast and slow e-bikes.

Rates also varied depending on the mode of transport. Only 46% of cyclists were wearing helmets, a rate that climbed to 68% for speed-limited e-bikes and to 92% for faster e-bikes – the law requires riders of fast e-bikes to wear helmets.

More on this:
TCS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp