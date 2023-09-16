Vacancy rate – even fewer homes available in Switzerland

Switzerland has one of the tightest housing markets in Europe. Only Iceland has fewer empty homes. On 1 June 2023, only 1.15% of homes were empty across Switzerland, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Across the whole country there were fewer than 55,000 places available to those looking for somewhere to live, 6,700 fewer than at the same time in 2022, wrote the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), a drop of 10.9%.

The vacancy rate has fallen for 3 years in a row and is now the lowest in 9 years. The last time it was lower was in in 2014 when it hit 1.07%.

Cantons with the least available housing included Zug (0.42%), Geneva (0.42%), Obwalden (0.43%) and Schwyz (0.50%). Cantons with the most included Jura (3.17%), Solothurn (2.37%) and Ticino (2.17%). Rates were 0.98%, 0.53% and 1.69% in Vaud, Zurich and Valais. Click here to see a map of vacancy rates by municipality and canton.

The vacancy rate fell in 21 of Switzerland’s 26 cantons. Only Jura (+0.21%), Zug (+0.09%), Nidwalden (+0.06%), Luzern (+0.05%) and Geneva (+0.04%) had a rise in the number of vacant homes.

The data is likely to fuel calls for more homes from voters struggling to find a place to live.

