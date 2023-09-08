Swiss workers report fewer health risks compared to rest of Europe

A recently published survey shows 23% of employees in Switzerland reported a risk to safety or health due to their work in 2021, compared to a European average of 34%.

In 2021, 23% of employees in Switzerland identified a risk to safety or health due to their work. The rate across Europe this was significantly higher at 34%.

Key areas of concern in Switzerland were work related strain on the musculoskeletal system (55%) and stress from a high work pace (59%). Although, the proportion of employees with health complaints such as muscle pain in the shoulders, back pain and headaches was lower in Switzerland (37%) than in Europe (46%).

In contrast, Switzerland scored well on work freedom of choice (57%), career opportunities (59%) and having a say in the workplace (65%). The same rates in Europe were 48%, 50% and 50% respectively.

In addition, the vast majority of employees in Switzerland and Europe could count on the support of superiors (71% vs. Europe: 69%) and, in particular, colleagues (80% vs. Europe: 79%).

The European Working Conditions Survey 2021 surveyed more than 71,000 workers from 35 countries. The Swiss sample consists of 1,224 employees and is representative of the entire working population.

