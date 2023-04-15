Large differences in number of C-section births across Switzerland

In Switzerland, around a third of births are by caesarean section. However, this average hides a significant difference between French- and German-speaking Switzerland, reported RTS.

In 2021, there were 86,800 births of which 28,500 were delivered by caesarean section (33%). Overall, Switzerland has one of the highest rates of caesarean section in Europe. In France the rate is 20%.

Rates in the French-speaking cantons of Vaud (27%), Geneva (27%), Valais (28%), Fribourg (30%), Neuchâtel (29%) and Jura (25%) were all below the Swiss average (33%). On the German-speaking side of the Rösti Graben rates were significantly higher. The highest rates were in Schaffhausen (40%) and Zug (42%). Other cantons with high rates included Aargau (35%), Bern (34%), Zurich (37%), Schwytz (36%) and Solothurn (38%).

According to a doctor in Valais the difference is partly due to culture. Doctors are trained differently in different parts of the country. In addition, in French-speaking Switzerland hospitals have worked to reduce the number of deliveries by caesarean section as recommended by the World Health Organisation.

One advantage of a regular birth is how it benefits the formation of a healthy gut microbiome, something associated with a reduced risk of several significant diseases – see study here. This video on microbiome research is also interesting. It explores the impact of antibiotics and diet on microbiome health as well as diseases, such as obesity, heart disease, parkinson’s and arthritis that may be associated with an unhealthy microbiome.

