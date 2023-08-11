FILM: GRAN TURISMO ***1/2 – pure adrenalin!

11 August 2023.

Dear Cinephiles, who may be hungry for good films in the summer drought of great cinema, as mentioned before, I am still on holiday. Therefore I will just shortly mention 2 films coming out this week which are definitely worth your while:

GRAN TURISMO ***1/2

Not to mistake with Clint Eastwood’s “Gran Torino”.

This film is pure adrenalin! Even if you’re not an aficionado of car racing, this is a wonderfully human story of a young man who was into online car racing from a very young age. It is based on the factual part of his and his family’s life when he decides to follow his dream of real racing, joining in a competition to enter Nissan’s racing Academy.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp of such unforgettable films as “District 9” and “Elysium”, it will thrill and entertain you. Take the whole family!

ALBERT ANKER *** (vo German)

This excellent documentary about one of Switzerland’s finest painters is a small jewel, illustrating his home and his precise, beautiful portraits of rustic Swiss life and the many adults and children he portrayed throughout his long career.

Not to miss if you are an art lover and appreciate Swiss culture.

Like many of you, dear cinephiles, I shall be absent for a while until mid-August.

Enjoy your holidays!

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

