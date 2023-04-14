Swiss efforts to cut energy consumption deliver mixed results

On 31 August 2022, when an energy shortage loomed, Switzerland’s federal government launched a campaign to cut the nation’s energy consumption. Targets were set to cut gas consumption by 15% and electricity use by 10%.

Data published this week showed cuts to gas consumption exceeded the voluntary target set, while cuts to electricity were well below, reported RTS. Gas consumption in Switzerland fell by nearly 18%, well in excess of the 15% target. Electricity consumption fell by 4%, well short of the 10% target.

It is unclear how much less energy was consumed overall. Some may have switched from burning gas and consuming electricity to burning heating oil or wood, two more polluting alternatives.

In addition, it is not clear how much of the change can be attributed to government calls to cut consumption. The recent European winter was unusually mild, so much of the lower consumption may be due to lower heating requirements.

According to the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE), lower energy consumption is likely to follow higher energy bills, which many consumers are only beginning to be confronted with.

