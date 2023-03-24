Swiss Green Party slides most in latest election poll

On 22 October 2023, Switzerland will hold its four-yearly parliamentary federal election. A poll published on 23 March 2023 suggests the biggest loser, compared to the last vote in 2019, could be the Green Party.

Photo by Louis on Pexels.com

The Swiss People’s Party (26.6%) and Socialist Party (17.8%), which continued to lead the poll, both progressed by 1 percentage point compared to 2019, while the PLR/FDP (15.6%) in third place gained 0.5 percentage points, reported RTS.

The biggest loser was the Green Party (10.7%), which lost 2.5 percentage points, followed by the Centre Party, which lost 0.5 percentage points.

In contrast to the Green Party, support for the Liberal Green Party (8.3%) rose 0.5 percentage points in the poll. The Liberal Green party combines a liberal economic stance with policies focused on the environment. This means it tends to compete more with the PLR/FDP. The Green Party by contrast tends to compete for voters with the Socialist Party, which has jumped more in the polls than the PLR/FDP.

While climate change continues to head voters’ list of concerns, with the exception of the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP), the issue has now been incorporated into the plans of the other parties. This makes a party focused on this single issue less distinctive. In addition, immigration has risen up the list of concerns as the number of asylum seekers has grown – 30% of voters list this issue as a concern, making it one of the top three. This issue is taken most seriously by the UDC/SVP making it the party most likely to benefit from rising concerns in this area.

