Swiss gas consumption down nearly 30% in November

Switzerland consumed significantly less gas in November 2022, according to the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE).

In November 2022, Switzerland imported 3084 giga watt hours of gas, 29% less than the monthly November average of the prior five years, reported RTS. October 2022 saw a similar year on year decline (-40%).

However, despite lower consumption the amount spent on gas rose significantly. During November 2022, Switzerland paid CHF 430 million for the gas it imported – Switzerland produces none of its own gas and must import all the gas it uses – more than three times the sum spent in November 2021. The sum spent on gas in 2022 is expected to be around five times the figure for 2021.

