Swiss gas consumption down nearly 30% in November

Swiss gas consumption down nearly 30% in November

Switzerland consumed significantly less gas in November 2022, according to the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE).

gas stove
Photo by Magda Ehlers on Pexels.com

In November 2022, Switzerland imported 3084 giga watt hours of gas, 29% less than the monthly November average of the prior five years, reported RTS. October 2022 saw a similar year on year decline (-40%).

However, despite lower consumption the amount spent on gas rose significantly. During November 2022, Switzerland paid CHF 430 million for the gas it imported – Switzerland produces none of its own gas and must import all the gas it uses – more than three times the sum spent in November 2021. The sum spent on gas in 2022 is expected to be around five times the figure for 2021.

