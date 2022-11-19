Le News

Climate change – global population triples since 1960

This week the global population reached 9 billion, a figure three times what it was in 1960, when the global population reached 3 billion.

Over the period from 1960 to 2021, total global emissions from fossil fuels and industry rose 295% from 9.4 to 37.1 billion tonnes.

Together these total global emission and population figures imply an increase in average per capita emissions of 32%, a figure significantly smaller than the global surge in population of 200%.

The UN expects the global population to reach 10.4 billion by 2080 (medium fertility scenario). This means that between now and 2080, average per capita emissions will need to fall by 13% to keep total global annual emissions at their current level.

To bring total emissions back to where they were in 1960 by 2080 would require average global per capita emissions to be cut by 77%.

