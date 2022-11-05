Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss environment and energy minister resigns

Swiss environment and energy minister resigns

By Leave a Comment

On 2 November 2022, Simonetta Sommaruga, Switzerland’s minister for the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communication, a role she’s held since 2019, tendered her resignation.

Sommaruga said the reason for her departure was personal and related to the health of her husband. The minister had already taken a week away from her duties to be with her husband.

Sommaruga is a member of the Socialist Party (SP/PS) and was elected a member of the Federal Council in 2010. Before politics she trained as a pianist and studied English and romance language literature and culture at Fribourg University in Switzerland. Born in the canton of Zug, she grew up in Aargau and now lives in Köniz in the canton of Bern.

She became a public figure while working for the consumer protection association Stiftung für Konsumentenschutz from 1993 to 1999. In 1998 she became a member of the Köniz municipal council before becoming a National Council member in 1999 and a member of the Council of States in 2003. She was Switzerland’s president in 2015 and in 2020.

More recently, the minister has been criticised over her handling of the energy crisis.

Switzerland’s Socialist Party is asking candidates to put themselves forward by 21 November 2022. Party leadership wants to exclude men from the contest, something that Daniel Jositsch, a member of the Socialist party, has described as discriminatory, reported RTS. According to Jositsch, competence is more important than gender. The party’s leadership wants one of the two Socialist Party members of the Federal Council to be a woman. Given the other (Alain Berset) is a man the replacement must be a woman, it says.

More on this:
Official resignation video (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp