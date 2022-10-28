Le News

Swiss clocks go back one hour this Sunday

Early on Sunday 30 October 2022 Swiss clocks turn back one hour. Officially they are adjusted at 3am. This means you can stay in bed longer and it will be lighter when you get up. On the down side, it will be darker in the evenings.

© Denis Linine | Dreamstime.com

The rest of Europe will adjust its clocks at the same time.

On Sunday morning the sun will rise at 7:13am in Geneva and set at 6:30pm in the evening, according to timeanddate.com. Extended evenings will not return until Sunday 26 March 2023, when at 2am clocks will shift forward one hour.

On Sunday, daylight will arrive 7 minutes earlier in Zurich at 7:06am. Zurich is roughly 200km east of Geneva so the day starts slightly earlier there.

