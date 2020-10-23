Swiss clocks go back one hour on Sunday

2020 will be extended by one hour this weekend. Early on Sunday 25 October 2020 Swiss clocks go back one hour.

© Shuttlecock | Dreamstime.com

Officially, time shifts at 3am. This means you can spend an extra hour in bed and it will be lighter when you get up. On the down side, it will get darker one hour earlier in the evenings.

The rest of Europe will adjust its clocks at the same time.

On Sunday morning the sun will rise at 6:59am in Zurich and set at 17:19 in the afternoon. Sunrise follows a few minutes later in Geneva (7:06am) before setting at 17:31. Being further east, Zurich is 7 minutes ahead of Geneva. Being further south, Geneva’s day lasts 5 minutes longer.

The shortest day of the year is 21 December 2020. On this day in Geneva the sun will rise at 8:15am and set at 16:52, a duration of a little under 8 hours and 37 minutes. In Zurich, sunrise will be at 8:10am and sunset at 16:37, a duration of a little under 8 hours and 28 minutes.

Extended evenings will not return until Sunday 28 March 2020, when at 2am clocks will shift forward one hour.

