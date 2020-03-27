Swiss clocks move forward one hour this Sunday

Early on Sunday 29 March 2020 – at 2am to be precise – Swiss clocks will move forward one hour.

© Stcool | Dreamstime.com

This means you will miss one hour of sleep and it will be darker when you get up. On the plus side, it will be light for longer in the evenings.

In August 2018, after a public consultation, where 84% of the 4.6 million people surveyed across the EU called for an end to daylight saving, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said millions “believe that in future, summer time should be year-round, and that’s what will happen”.

Switzerland is also likely to drop the practice, despite being outside the EU.

