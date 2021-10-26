Swiss clocks go back one hour this Sunday

Early on Sunday 31 October 2021 Swiss clocks turn back one hour. Officially they are adjusted at 3am. The rest of Europe will adjust its clocks at the same time.

© Denis Linine | Dreamstime.com

This means one hour longer in bed and more light when you get up. On the down side, it will be darker in the evenings.

On Sunday morning the sun will rise at 7:57 am in Zurich and at 8:05 am in Geneva.

This year, the shortest day will occur on 21 December 2021. On this day in Zurich the sun will rise at 8:10 am and set at 4:37 pm, a period of daylight spanning 8 hours 27 minutes 31 seconds. In Geneva it will rise at 8:15 am and set at 4.51 pm, a period of daylight spanning 8 hours 36 minutes 52 seconds. Geneva’s slightly longer shortest day (+9 minutes and 21 seconds) reflects its lower latitude.

Extended evenings will not return to Switzerland until Sunday 27 March 2022, when at 2am clocks will shift forward one hour.

