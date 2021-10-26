Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss clocks go back one hour this Sunday

Swiss clocks go back one hour this Sunday

By Leave a Comment

Early on Sunday 31 October 2021 Swiss clocks turn back one hour. Officially they are adjusted at 3am. The rest of Europe will adjust its clocks at the same time.

© Denis Linine | Dreamstime.com

This means one hour longer in bed and more light when you get up. On the down side, it will be darker in the evenings.

On Sunday morning the sun will rise at 7:57 am in Zurich and at 8:05 am in Geneva.

This year, the shortest day will occur on 21 December 2021. On this day in Zurich the sun will rise at 8:10 am and set at 4:37 pm, a period of daylight spanning 8 hours 27 minutes 31 seconds. In Geneva it will rise at 8:15 am and set at 4.51 pm, a period of daylight spanning 8 hours 36 minutes 52 seconds. Geneva’s slightly longer shortest day (+9 minutes and 21 seconds) reflects its lower latitude.

Extended evenings will not return to Switzerland until Sunday 27 March 2022, when at 2am clocks will shift forward one hour.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp