Switzerland’s finance minister resigns

On 30 September 2022, Ueli Maurer, Switzerland’s minister of finance surprised many by tendering his resignation.

Ueli Maurer

Maurer, a member of the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP), became a Federal Councillor, roughly equivalent to a cabinet member, in 2009. He started off as minister of defence before taking up the role of finance minister in 2016.

Maurer’s resignation was expected at the end of the current parliamentary term so today’s announcement was a surprise to many.

In due course he will be replaced by someone from the same party. According to the party a replacement will be chosen in line with the central themes of the party, which include neutrality, staying out of the EU, strengthening the military, greater self sufficiency on energy and food, lower taxes and limits on immigration.

After 40 years in government and 14 years as a Federal Councillor, the 72 year old will qualify for a public pension of around CHF 200,000, an amount that will be reduced if he continues to work for an income.

