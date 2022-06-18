FIFA: Blatter and Platini get 20-month prison sentences

On 15 June 2022, Switzerland’s public prosecutor issued Sepp Blatter (86) and Michel Platini (66) with 20-month suspended prison sentences in connection with accusations of fraud against the football organisation FIFA, reported RTS.

© Yorgy67 | Dreamstime.com

The week before, the two defendants had rejected all of the accusations, which included the improper transfer of CHF 2 million from FIFA to Platini between 1998 and 2002, allegedly for consulting services. The prosecutor concluded there was no legal basis for the payment.

Blatter and Platini must be declared guilty of fraud, breach of trust, misappropriation and document forgery, said Thomas Hildbrand the prosecutor.

The two accused individuals did not show a shadow of regret, said Hildbrand. Mr Blatter and Mr Platini were free to choose to follow the law or break it and had opted to break it without valid reason, he said.

The oral contract defence presented by the defendants was dismissed. Sepp Blatter knew well that the payment of two million francs would harm FIFA and enrich Michel Platini, according to Hildbrand.

The two men were issued with 20 month suspended sentences. A suspended sentence allows the defendant serve time on probation. If probation is successfully completed the case is typically dismissed without placing the defendant in custody.

The case, which includes FIFA as a civil party in the process, continues until 22 June 2022.

