FIFA: Blatter and Platini acquitted of fraud

In June 2020, Switzerland’s public prosecutor requested Sepp Blatter (86) and Michel Platini (66) get 20-month suspended prison sentences in connection with accusations of fraud against the football organisation FIFA. However, on 8 July 2022, the Federal Tribunal in Bellinzone acquitted the two men, reported RTS.

© Yorgy67 | Dreamstime.com

Legal proceedings against the former FIFA managers was justified, according to the tribunal. However, it decided to acquit the two accused on the basis of doubt. The alleged fraud could not be proved with certainty, it said.

In reference to the CHF 2 million payment from FIFA to Platini made by Blatter, the judge said that given Platini’s fame at the time he could have demanded a million francs a year, and it was possible that he could have worked the first year for Sepp Blatter without a pay agreement.

The claims against Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini will cost Switzerland’s federal government CHF 400,000. For legal costs, Blatter will receive CHF 80,000 and Platini CHF 140,000.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





