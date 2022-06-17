FILM: INCROYABLE MAIS VRAI  ***

17 June 2022.

The only release this week is a French film that is worth your while…check out my review and make up your own mind – if your French is fluent…

By Neptune

INCROYABLE MAIS VRAI *** (vo French)

You have to know Quentin Dupieux’s filmography to really appreciate his work: “Rubber’, about a demented killer tire; “Au Poste” with Benoit Poelvoorde, about a police station and a murder investigation gone awry; or “Le Daim” with Jean Dujardin, about a manic suede jacket that takes over its owner. The man is an inventive genius (known also as DJ Oizo) who comes up with the most bizarre scenarios, the one wilder and funnier than the next. He creates instant cult films, a bit like the other Quentin, though with less violence but far more satirical hilarity. This is freewheeling, often dark humor about human obsessions as you’ve never seen. And maybe you have to be a little crazy yourself to be a true fan of his, of which there are growing legions…

Remember the old adage ”be careful what you wish for”? That’s really what his latest is about. It could actually be called a morality play, sort of an Adam and Eve or Lady Macbeth tale in modern disguise. There’s a woman going crazy with ambition – this time for youth and beauty. And a man who acquires the latest tech gizmo for his private parts. I told you Dupieux was looney, both shockingly and refreshingly so.

It starts off simply enough – a couple is looking for a house to buy. The real estate man shows them one that he admits has an incredible feature. And they take it. Let me not tell you the rest. You’ll have fun discovering it all for yourself….Alain Chabat, Lea Drucker, Benoit Magimel and an unrecognisable Anais Demoustier are a riot. A hoot!

For more reviews click here.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





