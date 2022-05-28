Geneva’s Green Party meat ban divides party

This week, Geneva’s Green Party decided to ban its representatives from eating meat on environmental grounds and to deflect accusations of hypocrisy. However, the decision has divided the party, reported the newspaper Le Matin.

The party met to hold a vote on the ban, but the issue was so divisive the party watered down the wording at a later meeting.

The new wording requires party representatives to adopt a low meat diet during plenary meetings, work gatherings, official meals or any setting where an individual is representing the party. The final wording which found favour with 53 members, was rejected by 45, with 16 members abstaining.

Some defended the anti-meat rule, arguing that it reflected the urgency of climate change and the responsibility of the Green Party to act. However, others described the idea as dictatorial. Christian Bavarel told the newspaper Le Temps that if we’re able to dictate what we can be eaten and drunk then we can decide what people wear and think.

Given the degree of division in the party on the issue, it has decided to vote on the issue again at its general assembly meeting on 11 June 2022.

The hypocrisy of environmental champions feasting on meat is not new. In 2012, in a Washington Post article, Peter Singer, a professor of bioethics at Princeton, and Frances Kissling, an ethics consultant, describe how they asked the event organisers of a sustainable development conference in Rio focused on cutting greenhouse gas emissions what was on the lunch menu. To their surprise they found much meat.

A U.N. report entitled Livestock’s Long Shadow, shows how livestock are one of the top two or three most significant contributors to greenhouse gases. In another, climate researchers Robert Goodland and Jeff Anhang estimate that livestock account for 51% of greenhouse gas.

Unlike changing your home heating, eating more plants and less meat is a relatively quick cost-free way to cut emissions.

Why the representatives of a party defined by environmental preservation would fail to voluntarily adjust their eating habits will be the central question for many.

