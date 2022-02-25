Half of French households near Swiss border work in Switzerland

Recently published statistics show that more than half of the residents in certain parts of France were employed in Switzerland in 2018.

© Sergii Figurnyi | Dreamstime.com

The data, published by INSEE, a French statistics agency, found that more than half of households in the communes du Genevois, Pays de Gex and Annemasse-Les Voirons, all regions bordering Switzerland, contained family members who worked abroad, almost all of them in Switzerland.

In the communes du Genevois, 67% of households had someone working in Switzerland. In Pays de Gex, the same figure was 64%, and in Annemasse-les Voirons it was 51%. Other French municipalities heavily dependent on Swiss jobs were Arve et Salève (53%), Station des Rousses-Haut in Jura (58%) and Lacs et Montagnes du Haut-Doubs (61%).

Across the regions covered, 129,400 households in France were dependant on cross-border employment. The top 10 regions accounted for 77% of this total. These regions include: Pays de Gex (21,220), Annemasse-les Voirons (18,230), Thonon (14,660), Genevois (12,350), Grand Annecy (11,730), Pays d’Évian Vallée d’Abondance (6,020), des Lacs et Montagnes du Haut-Doubs (4,330), Arve et Salève (4,040), Pays Rochois (3,770) and des Quatre Rivières (3,100).

In the French department of Haute-Savoie, 26% of households were receiving an income from abroad. The departments of Moselle (17%), Haut-Rhin (17%), Doubs (13 %) and Ain (10%) also had sizeable percentages of households with cross-border workers.

A couple with children was the most common household profile for those with cross-border employment.

The average standard of living among cross-border workers was significantly higher than the French average. Half of these households were earning more than 39,700 Euros a year. Across France, only 10% of households had incomes this high.

More on this:

INSEE report (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





