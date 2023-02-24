Swiss homeownership rates remain static

In 2021, 1.4 million households in Switzerland owned their home, 36.3% percent of all households, according to statistics published on 23 February 2023.

The rate of homeownership in Switzerland has remained fairly stable since 2000. Back then it was 34.6%. After rising to 38.4% in 2016, it has declined gradually to where it is today (36.3%).

Cantons with the lowest rates of homeownership tend to be urban and expensive. Basel-City (16.0%), Geneva (18.7%), Zurich (27.6%), Vaud (29.9%), Neuchâtel (31.4%), Zug (31.8%) and Luzern (34.0%) all have rates below the Swiss average (36.3%).

Cantons with high rates tend to be rural and less costly. Home ownership rates are highest in Appenzell-Innerrhoden (56.0%), Valais (55.2%), Jura (49.6%), Glarus (48.4%) and Uri (48.2%).

The other 63.7% of households in Switzerland live in rented accommodation. Close to half (47%) of the stock of rented homes are owned by individual landlords, rather than large companies, a percentage that varies significantly by canton. The rate is highest in Valais (69%) and Ticino (69%) and lowest in Geneva (27%).

Owned homes tend to be larger than rented ones on average. 84% of owners have homes with 4 rooms or more compared to 34% of renters and 76% of owned homes are 100 m2 or more compared to 26% of rented ones.

