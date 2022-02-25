Chart of the week: rates of homeownership by Swiss canton

Switzerland has one of the lowest rates of home ownership. Most residents live in rented accommodation. Across the whole country, only 36.2% of homes were owned by their occupants in 2020, according to data published this week by Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

However, home ownership rates vary significantly depending on the canton. In popular urban areas, such as Basel, Geneva and Zurich, it sinks as low as 15.4% (Basel-City). Geneva (18%) and Zurich (27.4%) are both far below the national average of 36.2% too.

At the other end of the spectrum are the more rural cantons of Appenzell Innerrhoden (58%), Valais (54.3%) and Jura (49.3%).

Other features that correlate with homeownership include house size and the age and nationality of the occupants. Larger houses are more likely to be owned. 87% of homes of 200 m2 or more are owner occupied, compared to 6% of those measuring 39 m2 or less. Close to 50% of those aged over 64 own their homes compared to 24% of those aged 25 to 64. And, Swiss nationals (44%) are more likely to own the home they live in than foreigners (13%).

