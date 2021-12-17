Daytime lights to become compulsory for e-bikes in Switzerland

From 1 April 2022, e-bikes ridden on Swiss roads will need to have lights, according to a report by RTS.

In addition, e-bikes capable of reaching power-assisted speeds of up to 45 km/h must be equipped with speedometers from 1 April 2024. This rule is aimed at ensuring riders respect speed limits in 20 km/h and 30 km/h zones. Owners of fast e-bikes already on the road will have until 1 April 2027 to fit speedometers.

The aim of the new rules is to improve the visibility of e-bike riders and reduce the number of accidents.

In Switzerland, the law requires all road vehicles to have their lights on both at night and during the day while they are on the road. So the rules for e-bikes will soon be no different to any other powered mode of road transport in Switzerland.

