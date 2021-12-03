Le News

Covid: Swiss government tightens restrictions as hospitalisations rise further this week

This week, 52,470 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Switzerland, up 23% from the 42,518 recorded the week before. On a 7-day moving average basis the number of daily new cases was 7,496. Daily case numbers are back to last winter’s peak.

© Andrei Afanasiev | Dreamstime.com

So far, similarly high case numbers have not translated into the same level of hospitalisation and death as last winter, however, hospitals are feeling the strain. 474 hospitalised patients were reported this week, with 118 today alone.

Covid deaths, while far from the level of last winter, are also rising. 108 deaths were reported this week, a number likely to rise to around 140 once the data catches up with reality. This figure is roughly double the number last week.

Not being vaccinated remains a key feature of those ending up in hospital with Covid-19.

On 3 December 2021, Switzerland’s federal government announced tighter restrictions from Monday.

