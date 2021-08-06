Covid: post-holiday tests encouraged by Swiss authorities

On Monday 2 August 2021, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) launched a campaign to encourage people to get tested for Covid-19 after returning from holiday travel, reported RTS.

The FOPH recommends all those that haven’t been vaccinated or recently recovered to get tested when they return to Switzerland, even if they have no symptoms.

The FOPH fears overloaded hospitals in autumn. The roughly 3 million people in Switzerland who have not been vaccinated, will be infected sooner or later, according to Virginie Masserey, the head of infectious disease control in Switzerland.

A study by Zurich’s university hospital shows that those hospitalised during Switzerland’s third wave over the spring period were younger than during earlier waves. In addition, they were more likely to be overweight or suffering from preexisting health conditions.

From the second to third waves the median age of those hospitalised dropped from 68 to 58, and 29% were under the age of 50. The most common co-morbidities of those hospitalised were high blood pressure (41%), diabetes (21%) and heart disease (17%).

According to Masserey, vaccination is the best way to immunise against Covid-19. The risk of complications with the disease is in the order of 1,000 higher than complications with the vaccine, she said.

Martin Ackermann of the Scientific Task Force called on people to get vaccinated before autumn, especially those over 50. We have enough of the best vaccines, he added.

