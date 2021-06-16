Covid: Swiss commission decides vaccine protection lasts 12 months

After studying the available data, Switzerland’s federal vaccination commission has decided that vaccination protects patients from all forms of Covid-19 for at least 12 months, and even longer against serious forms of the disease, said Virginie Masserey, head of infectious disease control at Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Masserey, conveyed the decision at a press conference in Bern on Tuesday, 15 June 2021. Up until now, the working assumption has been that the protection provided by Covid-19 vaccination lasts at least 6 months, a time span reflected in the validity of Covid certificates.

This decision to extend the estimate to 12 months must now be reflected in existing ordinances that refer to the length of vaccine-induced immunity. These updates will be made in the coming weeks said Masserey.

So far around 640,000 Covid certificates have been issued in Switzerland in the space of a week. Virginie Masserey said, at the current pace of rollout, she is confident that everyone who wants a Covid certificate will have one by the end of the month.

