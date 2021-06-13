Swiss anti-pesticide votes fail – 13 June 2021

Two referenda aiming to cut the use of pesticides on Swiss farms failed to find majorities in voting on Sunday 13 June 2021.
The vote focused on clean drinking water and food failed to pass by 39.32% to 60.68%. The initiative found a majority in its favour only in the urban canton of Basel-City (58.76%) in German speaking Switzerland. 46.87% of voters in Geneva, another largely urban canton, were in favour of the plan, not far from a majority.
The other anti-pesticide initiative failed by a similar percentage, 39.44% to 60.56%. Majorities in all cantons were against this initiative except for Basel-City where the result was 57.16% to 42.84% in favour of the plan. This initiative only just managed to miss a majority in favour in Geneva where the vote was 49.33% to 50.67%.
An urban-rural divide was evident in both of these results.
