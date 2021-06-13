Le News

Swiss anti-pesticide votes fail – 13 June 2021

Two referenda aiming to cut the use of pesticides on Swiss farms failed to find majorities in voting on Sunday 13 June 2021.

© MediaCastle | Dreamstime.com

The vote focused on clean drinking water and food failed to pass by 39.32% to 60.68%. The initiative found a majority in its favour only in the urban canton of Basel-City (58.76%) in German speaking Switzerland. 46.87% of voters in Geneva, another largely urban canton, were in favour of the plan, not far from a majority.

The other anti-pesticide initiative failed by a similar percentage, 39.44% to 60.56%. Majorities in all cantons were against this initiative except for Basel-City where the result was 57.16% to 42.84% in favour of the plan. This initiative only just managed to miss a majority in favour in Geneva where the vote was 49.33% to 50.67%.

An urban-rural divide was evident in both of these results.

More on this:
Voting results by canton – clean water (in French)
Voting results by canton – pesticide (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

