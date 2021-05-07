Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / FILM – ANOTHER ROUND

FILM – ANOTHER ROUND

By Leave a Comment

7 May 2021.

By Neptune

I tell you, the films are coming at us like a backlog avalanche! Such a pleasure to be seated in the dark again in a real movie theater, in front of a BIG screen. And our art house cinemas – the Scalas, the Nord-Sud, the Bio, the Cinelux – have been in the forefront, especially the Grütli Cinemas: 

Their lineup is so rich and varied that you must book or buy your tickets in advance, otherwise both their theaters are often sold out (due to COVID restrictions), especially for the retrospective of Italian Comedies, which will be reprised again and continue until the end of May. 

In the meantime they are taking us on a film journey with ITINERANCES this week, a program that  includes superb classics like the films of Tarkovsky, Lynch, Wenders and the great, recently deceased South Korean director, Kim-Ki-duk. Pick up the full program at the Grütli, or online at www.cinemas-du-grutli.ch. It only lasts through May 9th. 

This Sunday, try to catch a 1983 classic from the Swiss director Alain Tanner – DANS LA VILLE BLANCHE (14h); or a warm and charming 1995 work from Wolfgang Panzer – BROKEN SILENCE (17h); or SAINT JACQUES…LA MECQUE (20h), a touching and hilarious 2005 film by Coline Serrau about a pilgrimage to Compostela.  

DRUNK (ANOTHER ROUND)

They also have multiple screenings of a recent film from Poland/Sweden, SWEAT, about the effects on a young girl of the fitness craze and online celebrity. Though well made and interesting, it leaves you feeling hollow, like her empty life. 

SWEAT

In others cinemas, you can catch the Oscar-winning Best Foreign film, DRUNK (Another Round), by the celebrated Danish director Thomas Vinterberg, starring the other great Dane, Mads Mikkelsen. As usual with Vinterberg, it is brilliantly filmed, written and acted, yet its celebration of alcohol goes overboard in its ending, which is too flamboyant and carefree considering the dire effects of the four friends’ drinking bouts. It is somehow morally cynical and detrimental. Is one allowed to say that in our ‘let it all out’ era? 

HEROIC LOSERS

And then there is HEROIC LOSERS, a down-to-earth, amusing thriller from Argentina with the always superb Ricardo Darin. Starts off slow but builds up to a satisfying conclusion. 

Have you been to see the brilliant documentary THE DISSIDENT, at the Cine17, asI urged you to do last week? I know, you haven’t had time…

The Pathe Cinemas at Balexert have also started, but for now are only open from Friday through Sunday, with a full program for kids and adults, including a great many films from the art houses. Smart. 

(See the schedules of all the films on cineman.chGeneva.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune
Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp